Heavy rains: Telangana Assembly session put off

Telangana Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy has put off the ongoing sessions owing to heavy rains that lashed the State.

The Speaker has taken this decision to allow the members to take up rescue and relief operations in their respective constituencies.

“He has taken the decision after discussing the situation with the Leader of the House and Floor Leaders,” a statement from Telangana State Legislature said.

The House will resume session on October 1, it said.