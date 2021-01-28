Heavy security cover at Delhi borders

Delhi border points remained under heavy police deployment on Thursday in the aftermath of the violence that broke out during farmers' tractor parade in the national capital on Republic Day, officials said.

Security personnel have also been deployed at the Red Fort, they said.

The tractor parade on Tuesday that was to highlight the demands of the farmer unions to repeal the three new agriculture laws turned violent as protesters deviated from routes, attacked police, overturned vehicles and hoisted a religious flag on the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.

The Delhi Police on Wednesday had said that 25 criminal cases were registered in connection with the violence in which 394 personnel were injured and 30 police vehicles damaged.