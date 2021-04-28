Hero MotoCorp partners Ramakrishna Mission for Covid-19 relief measures

In keeping with its commitment towards the Covid-19 relief efforts, Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday said it has partnered with the Ramakrishna Mission Sevashrama, Kankhal (RMSK) at Haridwar (Uttarakhand) for strengthening their healthcare system and response to Covid-19.

Under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) platform “Hero WeCare”, the company is supporting the healthcare infrastructure of Ramakrishna Mission Sevashrama to boost the capacity of rapid-response teams and other emergency medical facilities.

It will also help the Mission deploy an immediate health preparedness plan to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus in Haridwar.

The Mission has facilities including 90 beds with oxygen in the wards, 16 beds with oxygen and portable ventilator facility in the Emergency Ward, 24x7 lab, CT Scan and five operation theatres.

Additionally, Hero MotoCorp is also providing its motorcycles and scooters for safe, personal commuting by health workers and medical staff in several States, including Delhi and NCR, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Gujarat.

Bike for health workers

Under this initiative, it is currently in the process of providing its two-wheelers for the health workers in seven hospitals in and around Dharuhera in Haryana, four hospitals in Uttarakhand, four hospitals in Gurugram in Haryana, three hospitals in Jaipur, and one each in Alwar in Rajasthan, and near Halol in Gujarat.

In addition to these, Hero MotoCorp has also contributed oxygen cylinders for emergency medical use by some of the hospitals in Delhi and Haryana. The company has been donating PPE Kits to the health authorities in various States for use by health workers.

Going forward, Hero MotoCorp will continue to further expand its Covid-relief mesures across the country by partnering with local hospitals, State governments and local authorities, it said.