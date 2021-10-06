National

Hesa to upskill Odisha women promoting self help groups

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on October 06, 2021

Project will empower women to increase their incomes

Rural technology start-up Hesa has received a modest grant of ₹4.5 lakh from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) to upskill 100 rural women promoting Self Help Groups (SHGs) in Jaipur, Odisha.

The two-month-long project is aimed at equipping the women with skills to increase incomes. Hesa said it would use the grant to increase women’s participation at work, with digital and financial awareness.

“With market access creation and enhancing end-to-end infrastructure supply chain, we look forward to overall development of the rural community,” Vamsi Udayagiri, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Hesa, said.

Published on October 06, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Orissa
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like