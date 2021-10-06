Hesa to upskill Odisha women promoting self help groups

Rural technology start-up Hesa has received a modest grant of ₹4.5 lakh from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) to upskill 100 rural women promoting Self Help Groups (SHGs) in Jaipur, Odisha.

The two-month-long project is aimed at equipping the women with skills to increase incomes. Hesa said it would use the grant to increase women’s participation at work, with digital and financial awareness.

“With market access creation and enhancing end-to-end infrastructure supply chain, we look forward to overall development of the rural community,” Vamsi Udayagiri, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Hesa, said.