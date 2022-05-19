Hetero Chairman among 3 TRS candidates selected for Rajya Sabha polls

Bandi Parthasaradhi Reddy, the Founder-Chairman of the Hetero group, is among the three candidates selected by the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) for the ensuing polls to the Rajya Sabha.

Vaddiraju Ravichandra, who is in the granites business, and D Damodar Rao, owner of Telangana Publications (which publishes Namaste Telangana and Telangana Today) are the other two candidates selected by the TRS President for the three seats that have fallen vacant.

Going by the numbers that the TRS has in the Assembly, the three candidates are likely to win the elections with ease.