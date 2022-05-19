hamburger

National

Hetero Chairman among 3 TRS candidates selected for Rajya Sabha polls

BL Hyderabad Bureau | Hyderabad, May 19 | Updated on: May 19, 2022
Telangana Rashtra Samithi President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (left) handing Bandi Parasadhi Reddy, Chairman of Hetero group, a B-Form for the Rajya Sabha election.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (left) handing Bandi Parasadhi Reddy, Chairman of Hetero group, a B-Form for the Rajya Sabha election.

The other candidates are Vaddiraju Ravichandra, who is in the granites business, and D Damodar Rao, owner of Telangana Publications

Bandi Parthasaradhi Reddy, the Founder-Chairman of the Hetero group, is among the three candidates selected by the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) for the ensuing polls to the Rajya Sabha.

Vaddiraju Ravichandra, who is in the granites business, and D Damodar Rao, owner of Telangana Publications (which publishes Namaste Telangana and Telangana Today) are the other two candidates selected by the TRS President for the three seats that have fallen vacant.

Going by the numbers that the TRS has in the Assembly, the three candidates are likely to win the elections with ease.

Published on May 19, 2022
state politics
Rajya Sabha
elections
political candidates
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you