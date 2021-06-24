HFCL’s second PM-WANI model to be set up in Udupi village

HFCL Ltd, in collaboration with the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) and i2e1, will set up PM-WANI-powered (Wi-Fi Access Network Interface) connectivity at Baidebettu village in Udupi district of Karnataka.

A press statement said that PM-WANI network will provide high speed Wi-Fi internet to over 9,000 residents of the village located in Brahmavara taluk of Udupi district.

The network will offer Wi-Fi Internet with bandwidth of up to 500 Mbps in all common areas of the village that is spread across a radius of 6 km. Due to its remote location under high rainfall zone and absence of internet infrastructure, Baidebettu presently does not have any reliable connectivity, it said.

The Wi-Fi network authentication and regulatory monitoring will be powered by i2e1 core solutions which will also act as the public data office aggregator (PDOA) under the PM-WANI model. The network is expected to go live by July 31, it said.

Quoting HFCL’s Promoter and Managing Director, Mahendra Nahata, the statement said that after great success of its first model PM-WANI village in north India, the company is now replicating the model in a remote village in south India.

It said HFCL’s first PM-WANI model was set up three months ago in the small remote village of Baslambi in Haryana.