High-level delegation to join Brazilian President on four day India visit from January 24

Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro will be in New Delhi later this week, leading a high-level delegation comprising seven ministers, senior officials and top business representatives.
Invited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations, this will be Bolsonaro’s first state visit to India.
“President Bolsonaro will be the chief guest at India’s 71st Republic Day parade on January 26, 2020,” said an official release circulated by the Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday. “He will be accompanied by seven ministers, the Chairman of the Brazil-India Friendship Group in Brazilian Parliament, senior officials and a large business delegation.” The four-day visit begins on January 24.
On January 25, Bolsonaro will meet President Ram Nath Kovind, who will host a banquet in his honour, and also hold talks with Modi. He will address Indian and Brazilian business leaders at the India-Brazil Business Forum on January 27.
“Our bilateral relations are based on a common global vision, shared democratic values, and a commitment to foster the economic growth of both countries. Bilateral relations were elevated to a strategic partnership in 2006, heralding a new phase in India-Brazil relations. The relations are strong not only at the bilateral level, but also at plurilateral fora such as BRICS, IBSA, G-20 and in multilateral bodies, particularly the UN,” the release said.
Bilateral trade between India and Brazil increased to $8.2 billion in 2018-19, comprising$3.8 billion of Indian exports to Brazil and $4.4 million of imports by India. Major Indian exports to Brazil include agro-chemicals, synthetic yarns, auto components, pharmaceuticals and petroleum products. Brazilian exports to India include crude oil, gold, vegetable oil, sugar and bulk mineral and ores.
Per government data, Indian investments in Brazil were around $6 billion, mainly in IT, pharmaceutical, energy, agri-business, mining and engineering. Brazilian investments in India were estimated at $1 billion, . primarily in the automobiles, IT, mining, energy and biofuel sectors.
The last presidential visit from Brazil was by Michel Temer in October 2016, for the BRICS summit in Goa. Last November, Modi visited Brasilia to attend the BRICS Summit.
