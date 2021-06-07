Higher cost of raw materials biggest challenge for India Inc: PHD Chamber Survey

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
The rising cost of raw materials is the biggest hurdle for Indian industry as restrictions in many parts of the country have impacted the pace of economic recovery with disruptions in supply chains and contraction in demand, said a PHDCCI survey.
This industry survey was conducted by PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) to assess the impact of the second wave of Covid-19.
Also read: PHDCCI calls for stimulus package to support economy as Covid cases spike
The survey, which was conducted across 34 sectors, revealed that 73 per cent of the respondents were struggling with the rising cost of raw materials. The other key challenges faced by businesses are availability of working capital (64 per cent), maintaining profitability (63 per cent), weakening of demand (62 per cent), and retaining the full workforce (61 per cent).
“The supply chain disruptions are causing huge surge in commodity prices which have severely impacted the price-cost margins of businesses in the difficult pandemic time of coronavirus,” said Sanjay Aggarwal, President, PHDCCI.
The survey said that 73 per cent of the companies are prioritising vaccination of employees as a key strategy to tackle the situation. Businesses are also focussing on increasing sales and the scale of operations, enhancing the competitiveness of their business, and cut costs of business operations.
According to the survey, 47 per cent of respondents rated the government’s relief measures to mitigate the effects of the pandemic at 7 out of 10, while 42 per cent rated the vaccination drive at 6 out of 10.
“Going ahead, a substantial stimulus to create effective strides for futuristic growth trajectory for Indian economy and for diminishing the daunting impact of the second wave of the pandemic coronavirus on economy, trade and industry would be crucial to support the economic momentum,” Aggarwal said.
India’s economy contracted by 7.3 per cent in the financial year 2020-21.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
HCL Tech stock valuation at ₹937 appears reasonable, but margin of safety wafer-thin at present in Infosys at ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
Memories of a time when Tagore’s critical appraisal of Keats didn’t quite measure up, and when Satyajit Ray’s ...
Zoom lessons on the ancient dance open up a trove of artistic antiquity and wisdom
Sunday afternoon I start work on my mural. By evening, I’m half-way done. But on Monday morning a spot above ...
We now wake to birdsong — and snatches of everyday conversation
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...