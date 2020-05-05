Higher testing behind rise in Covid-19 cases: TN CM Palaniswami

Digital divide will hurt girls
Some government schools in Maharashtra are sending online activities to children through WhatsApp and other ...
A day after Tamil Nadu saw its biggest single day surge of over 500 cases, Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Tuesday asserted that the rise is due to higher testing. He also assured migrant workers that the State government would arrange trains in a week for those wishing to return to their home states.
“Daily about 12,000 people are being tested, and only due to such a high number of tests is the number of those turning positive also on the rise,” he said.
The Chief Minister said only Tamil Nadu has as high as 50 labs for conducting Covid-19 tests, and added that the number of people being test has also been increased.
Hence, the public need not fear over more people testing positive as anti-Covid-19 initiatives were being pursued on all fronts, he said.
On guest workers, he said in a week, government would arrange trains for those desiring to go back their home states. Since work has resumedfollowing easing of curbs, those who wished to stay back may do so, he said.
In the biggest single-day surge in the state so far, Tamil Nadu on Monday reported 527 new Covid-19 cases, a large number of them linked to the Koyambedu market in Chennai, taking the tally to 3,550.
Some government schools in Maharashtra are sending online activities to children through WhatsApp and other ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
Their passion as geologists helped them discover the remains of a very distant past
An ambitious project fights for social inclusion of transgenders
Go for an insurance cover without sub-limits or co-pay. If you are in your 40s and are buying a floater policy ...
While the procedure is fairly simple, the other nuances of pricing, return and mark-to-market are rather ...
Significant moderation in the growth of motor insurance business that was already under pressure, slowdown in ...
The May futures contract of aluminium on the MCX has slipped below the lower boundary of the range (₹131 to ...
The arresting and haunting tale of trauma in the aftermath of the Sri Lankan civil war has been told ...
Stay at home — three words that have grounded holiday plans the world over as the novel coronavirus pandemic ...
Tackling the Covid-19 crisis requires federal cooperation, not the overreach of a Centre looking to encroach ...
Look beyond the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. The city’s colonial-era monuments offer respite from crowds as well ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...