Hindustan Construction Company-KEC JV bags ₹1,309 crore Chennai Metro Rail contract

Hindustan Construction Company, in consortium with KEC International Ltd, has bagged a ₹1,309 crore contract from Chennai Metro Rail Limited for the construction of a 11.61-km elevated viaduct section and eleven elevated stations on Corridor 5 of phase II of the Chennai Metro.

This is the second order secured by the HCC-KEC Consortium for Chennai Metro.

The scope of the contract involves civil, architectural works, signages, plumbing and drainage and other temporary services. The eleven elevated stations include Madipakkam, Kilkattalai, Echangadu, Kovilambakkam, Vellakkal, Medavakkam Junction Road, Kamaraj Garden Street, Medavakkam Junction, Perumbakkam, Global Hospital and Elcot. The project is to be completed in 36 months.

Currently, HCC is executing a section of Mumbai Metro Line III, one package of Delhi Metro, two contracts for Pune Metro, one package of Bangalore Metro Rail Project and one package of Chennai Metro. In the past, HCC has been associated with six packages of Delhi Metro totalling 18.14 km of tunnels and 13 underground stations. In Kolkata Metro, HCC has constructed 6.47-km tunnels in six packages that include four underground stations. In Mumbai Metro I, the company has built eight elevated stations.