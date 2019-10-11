HMDA ANCON Logistics Park opened in Hyderabad

The ANCON Group and Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) have jointly set up HMDA ANCON Logistics Park at Bongulur, Mangalapally near here.

The integrated Logistics Park, which was inaugurated on Friday, comprises two phases with Large-Format Grade - A warehouses, truck parking space and co-located workspaces. The first phase of Grade-A warehouse spans across 1,20,000 sft. with 1.2 metre high plinth and multiple docking yards.

The facility is equipped with efficient fire protection systems and a sewage treatment plant, apart from the power back-up facility and parking space for 250 trucks besides spacious office modules.

Speaking after inaugurating the park, K T Rama Rao, Minister of IT & Industries, Govt of Telangana said: We are excited to see the fast movement in this space with our first PPP model logistics park, HMDA ANCON Logistics Park, becoming operational within 24 months. The park would create around 800 direct and 1500 indirect employment.”

Rajashekar Vodela, Managing Director, ANCON Constructions, said: “ ANCON is aiming to develop 8-10 Logistics Parks comprising close to 2 million square feet of space in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Vishakapatnam, Nagpur and Gurgaon over next five years with an estimation of Rs 400 crores.”

The logistics cost come at around 14 pc of country’s GDP which is way higher than some of the other developed and developing countries. Warehousing is a significant factor in controlling the efficiency of the supply chain and forms around 15 to 35 per cent of the logistics cost.