Hospital owners advise Karnataka to utilise final-year medical/nursing students

Prominent hospital owners advised the Karnataka government to take measures to utilise final-year medical and nursing students for Covid-19 duty to alleviate medical human resource shortage.
On Saturday, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, met hospital chain owners to seek their guidance in handling the second wave of Covid-19 infection sweeping the State.
The meeting was attended by Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, Chairman and Executive Director of Narayana Health, MR Jayaram, Governing Board Chairman M S Ramaiah Hospital, Dr Sudarshan Ballal, chairman of Manipal Hospitals, Dr K Sudhakar, state Minister for Medical Education & Health, Dr CN Ashwathnarayan, State Deputy Chief Minister and state chief secretary P Ravi Kumar.
Karnataka changes Covid testing protocol to syndromic approach
The hospital owners suggested to the State government to utilise medical and nursing students by giving them grace marks. “Since the final year examinations have been postponed they should be provided with appropriate incentives to serve people at the time of crisis,” hospital owners said.
Final year students of nursing courses, pharmacy courses, physiotherapy courses, Ayush physician courses, dental medicine courses and hospital management courses could be utilised for Covid-19 treatment, they said.
Also, efforts should be made to utilise foreign-educated medical students, they should be enrolled under the Karnataka Medical Council and allowed to work in hospitals.
Karnataka reports over 30k new cases 5 days in a row
Of the 40,990 new Covid-19 cases and 271 deaths in the State on Saturday, Bengaluru accounted for 19,353 cases and 162 deaths while Bengaluru rural reported 940 cases and 12 deaths.
On the new cases front, the Bengaluru Urban district (BBMP areas) continued to be a hotspot in the State and the total positive cases in the city stood at 7,76,093 and active cases were 2,70,993. On the discharge front, the city reported 7,256 cases and so far 4,98,562 people have been discharged.
The State’s Covid-19 positivity rate stood at 23.03 per cent and case fatality rate (CFR) is 0.66 per cent.
The Covid Technical Advisory Committee has recommended to the government to revise the treatment and guidelines for asymptomatic and mild symptomatic Covid-19 positive persons who are in home isolation/home care and CCC.
The state government has also made it mandatory to display bed allocation boards, availability of essential medicines and provision of help desk counters in the hospitals.
The Government has also issued notification to reserve 50 perccent of the beds in private hospitals to treat Covid-19 patients referred by public health authorities.
