HRD Ministry launches ‘India Report on Digital Education, 2020’

The Ministry of Human Resource Development on Tuesday launched Indian Report on Digital Education, 2020.
“Glad to launch India Report on Digital Education, 2020 today. The report elaborates on the innovative methods adopted by Education Departments of States and Union Territories for ensuring accessible and inclusive education to children at home and reducing learning gaps,” said Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Minister of Human Resource Development.
The HRD Ministry has initiated projects to assist teachers, scholars and students in their pursuit of learning like DIKSHA platform, Swayam Prabha TV Channel, On Air – Shiksha Vani, DAISY by NIOS for differently-abled to name a few.
“Some of the major digital initiatives by State Governments are SMILE (Social Media Interface for Learning Engagement) in Rajasthan, Project Home Classes in Jammu, Padhai Tunhar duvaar (Education at your doorstep) in Chhattisgarh, Unnayan Initiatives in Bihar through portal and mobile application, Mission Buniyaad in NCT of Delhi among others,” said the official release.
Some States have launched innovative mobile apps and portals as means to facilitate remote learning. Madhya Pradesh has launched Top Parent App, a free mobile app that empowers parents of young children (3-8 years) with knowledge and strategies around child development to help them meaningfully engage with their children, it added.
“Many States have had to be creative with low tech forms of teaching and instruction delivery with low or nil requirements of the internet. For instance, in Arunachal Pradesh, primary class students are receiving radio talks in their mother tongue through All India Radio, Itanagar. The districts of Jharkhand have localised actual teachers addressing children through regional Doordarshan and available radio slots,” said the release.
“To ensure inclusive learning in remote areas where internet connectivity and electricity is poor and sporadic, States and UTs have also distributed textbooks at children’s doorsteps. Some of the states that have taken this initiative to reach students are Odisha, Madhya Pradesh (under Dakshata Unnayan Programme), Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, etc.
