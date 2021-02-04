Humsafar launches doorstep diesel delivery in Kozhikode

Humsafar, an app-based doorstep diesel delivery service provider, launched its services in Kozhikode.

The Humsafar doorstep diesel delivery was launched by MP Raghvan, the Member of Parliament from Kozhikode at Kammus fuels, Mavoor.

Humsafar aims to ensure convenient and safe diesel delivery solutions with its fleet of Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) compliant bowsers (delivery vehicles) with an easy-to-use app to place orders.

Sanya Goel, Director and founder of Humsafar, said that plans to launch its diesel at doorstep services in other parts of Kerala include Kochi, Thiruvanthapuram, Kumarakom, Kovalam, Ernakulum, Thrissur, Alappuzha, Kollam and Kottayam.

The company is currently providing diesel at doorstep services in Punjab, UP, Uttarakhand , Haryana , Maharashtra, Assam, Kerala, Gujarat and National Capital Region (NCR) including Noida, Delhi, Faridabad and Ghaziabad.