Hyderabad to develop Keshavpuram reservoir, ensure water supply until 2050: Minister KTR

Xiaomi’ a Mi Smart Speaker is here to play
It looks bigger than it sounds, but offers up some competition to the smaller Alexa speaker
Telangana MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) said that land acquisition for Keshavpuram reservoir is almost complete and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will lay the foundation for the project shortly.
The Minister said that acquisition of 1,490 acres for construction of the reservoir will solve the drinking water crisis in Hyderabad till 2050. He stated that the CM had directed that an exclusive reservoir be construced to meet the drinking water requirements of the city.
Minister KTR reviewed the progress of the project works with Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) officials in Hyderabad.
During the meeting, the Minister directed the officials to pick up efforts to obtain the second phase permissions from the Forest Department.
The Minister stated that it was the CM’s vision to have an exclusive reservoir for Hyderabad and ensure there are no drinking water issues in the city on a long term basis.
The Minister announced that sewerage treatment capacity will be enhanced in the city. The State government was focussing on clean water bodies and zero discharge of waste into the lakes by constructing more STPs. Currently, about 770 MLD of sewage was being treated in the city and this capacity will be increased by additional 1200 MLD, he said.
“With the current capacity of sewerage treatment, Hyderabad was already in the top position compared to other Metro cities in terms of sewerage treatment. However, another 200 STPs will be constructed in addition to the existing ones,” said KTR.
Minister KTR instructed the HMWSSB officials to compile a report on the requirement of new STPs as per the Hyderabad master plan and submit the same to the government in a week.
