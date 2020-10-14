Hyderabad University ready for online admission process for academic year 2020-21

Vivo V20: An absolute head-turner smartphone
The University of Hyderabad (UoH) is ready to adopt a complete online admission process for the academic year 2020-21, according to Vice-Chancellor Appa Rao Podile.
“We will be adopting an online admission process for the first time as a precautionary measure in view of the Covid-19 pandemic so that students can complete the procedure without being physically present in the campus,: he told BusinessLine.
The e-governance team of the university has been working to ensure seamless online admission and has already tested the process.
The university plans to commence online classes for various courses from November in line with the UGC/government guidelines.
“It may not be possible to bring in students to the campus immediately. The plan is to end the first semester in February next year. We may be able to allow students to campus by the middle of the first semester,” he said.
The university also plans to finish the second semester by July 2021 so that the next academic year’s programmes can be commenced with only a little lag.
The university has started allowing research students back in the campus in phases. A transit hostel has been set up to quarantine those who come back, for about a week, before they could move to their regular hostels.
Referring to the online classes, Podile said the students need to adjust themselves to the “new normal” by remotely accessing the library and course-related assignments,
“Remote access to the library has already been given to all post-graduate students.”
Even teachers are being supported to adjust to the new challenges of online teaching. “We are augmenting digital infrastructure for the faculty, and a learning management system has been put in place,” the Vice-Chancellor said.
The research programmes in the university have been going on without any break even during Covid times. “Our governing board has approved 40 research projects worth about ₹35 crore after a robust review process. A second call for project proposals will also be given especially for junior faculty who joined in the last five years,” he said. A professional development fund is also being set up.
