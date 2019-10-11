I-T officials ‘inspect’ MEIL’s Hyderabad office

Officials of the Income Tax Department carried out inspections at the Office of infrastructure company Megha Engineering Infrastructure Limited in Hyderabad.

While there has been no word from the Tax authorities as yet, the company said, “The Income Tax Department has inspected our office on Friday. It is not a raid or search, but a routine inspection.”

The inspection was in Hyderabad and did not cover other regional offices. Since advance taxes are paid by corporate entities, IT authorities visit offices for clarifications some times, sources said.

In recent times, MEIL has emerged as one of the fastest growing infrastructure companies with a diversified portfolio. A significant chunk of projects are in the irrigation sector across several States. The company promoted by PP Reddy and PV Krishna Reddy has been executing the mega Kaleshwaram project in Telangana, and earlier implemented the Godavari-Krishna river link project of Pattiseema and recently bagged the mandate as a lone bidder for the Polavaram project in the reverse tender process.

The company has been executing a number of projects across the country and these are located in Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.