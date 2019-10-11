I-T officials ‘inspect’ MEIL’s Hyderabad office

Imaging a cancer and its outcomes, the IIIT Hyderabad way
In typical hospital situations, doctors try to diagnose a cancer by first looking at reports of imaging tests ...
Officials of the Income Tax Department carried out inspections at the Office of infrastructure company Megha Engineering Infrastructure Limited in Hyderabad.
While there has been no word from the Tax authorities as yet, the company said, “The Income Tax Department has inspected our office on Friday. It is not a raid or search, but a routine inspection.”
The inspection was in Hyderabad and did not cover other regional offices. Since advance taxes are paid by corporate entities, IT authorities visit offices for clarifications some times, sources said.
In recent times, MEIL has emerged as one of the fastest growing infrastructure companies with a diversified portfolio. A significant chunk of projects are in the irrigation sector across several States. The company promoted by PP Reddy and PV Krishna Reddy has been executing the mega Kaleshwaram project in Telangana, and earlier implemented the Godavari-Krishna river link project of Pattiseema and recently bagged the mandate as a lone bidder for the Polavaram project in the reverse tender process.
The company has been executing a number of projects across the country and these are located in Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
In typical hospital situations, doctors try to diagnose a cancer by first looking at reports of imaging tests ...
There is a method to the madness, says Mylan President Rajiv Malik, on the spate of activity the generic ...
Factors such as impressive build, decent cameras, good looks and good battery life make it one of the best ...
UK luxury car brand gets a new hub for its ‘Destination Zero’ mission, setting out a roadmap for zero ...
Deals include reduced EMIs, fee waivers and zero down payment; but look before you leap
The Indian indices are witnessing high volatility in today’s session. The indices initially rallied following ...
BL Research BureauA weak operating environment, increasing concerns over corporate defaults, and worsening ...
Proper earmarking of assets can help achieve various retirement goals
Good old bartering and repairing are back in fashion, with the millennial zeroing in on the pre-owned and the ...
On this day in 1773, the first asylum for the insane opened in the US. This quiz will literally drive you ...
One of my quirks is that I don’t re-read books. Even favourite books. There’s barely enough time to read ...
Why should the young continue the hereditary occupations of their families, when their traditional wisdom is ...
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...