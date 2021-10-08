I-T searches: Sharad Pawar accuses BJP of political vendetta

Even as Income Tax (I-T) department searches at companies and properties of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s relatives continued for the second consecutive day, NCP President Sharad Pawar accused BJP of carrying out a political vendetta against the family.

The I-T department continued its searches at various locations associated with Sharad Pawar’s nephew and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s sisters in Kolhapur and Pune. Ajit Pawar’s son Parth Pawar’s office in Mumbai was also searched on Friday.

Sharad Pawar addressing party workers in Solapur said that the Pawar family was not worried about the Centre’s action. He said that in September 2019 Enforcement Directorate (ED) had sent him a notice ahead of State Assembly elections but couldn’t do anything.

Pawar claimed that I-T raids are because he criticised the central government for killings of farmers in Uttar Pradesh. He added that people in the State would teach the BJP a lesson for misusing Central agencies against political opponents.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in Pune Ajit Pawar said that he would comment on the searches only after the I-T department completes its action.