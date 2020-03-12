National

I will not become CM, says Rajinikanth

BL Internet Desk | Updated on March 12, 2020 Published on March 12, 2020

Super star Rajinikanth addresses his fans in Chennai   -  Bijoy Ghosh

The time is ripe to fill the vacuum left by J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi, he says

At a meeting with his fans on Thursday, Tamil actor Rajinikanth said that he will not be the Chief Minister of the Tamil Nadu. "It is not a political stunt or sacrifice. We will place a young people as the Chief Minister," he added.

He said that the DMK and the AIADMK are powerful parties, but there is big vacuum due to the death of former Chief Ministers J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi. "So the time is ripe to fill the vacuum," he said.

He also said that 60-65 per cent of his party's positions will be given to people who are below 50-years-old and the rest will be given to good people from other parties, retired government officers and others.

He said that there should be different heads for the party and his government.

Taking a dig at the DMK and the AIADMK, he said that the two parties have more than 50,000 positions and these members use their positions in the party to their advantage.

"I first said that I will make political entry only on December 31, 2017. I am not waiting for 25 years to make political entry," said Rajinikanth.

Tamil Nadu
