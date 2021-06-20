I&B Ministry’s move to bring TV and films-related regulations at par with the new IT rules

Building equity using the integrity screen
On its silver jubilee founders of Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing
The Information & Broadcasting Ministry’s recent steps to bring in proposed amendments in the Cinematograph Act as well as modify the Cable TV Network Rules, are being seen by legal experts as a move to bring these regulation at par with the new IT Rules that have been notified for OTT and digital news sectors.
The Ministry has sought comments from stakeholders on draft Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2021 which aims to introduce age-based classification for film certification and stricter measures to curb piracy including jail term. It has also proposed provisions that will empower the Central government to direct Central Board of Film Certification to re-examine the certification of a film.
For age-based classification, the Ministry has proposed the “Unrestricted Public Exhibition” certification category (known as UA) to be further sub-divided into age-based categories such U/A 7+, U/A 13+ and U/A 16+. This will be in addition to the existing certification categories of “U” and “A”.
Tanu Banerjee, Partner, Khaitan & Co said, said, “Revisions to the film certification categories were recommended by the Shyam Benegal Expert Committee in 2016, but the Government appears to have acted on it only now. The age based rating categories for film certification now proposed in the 2021 Bill are the same as those applicable to content on digital media under the IT Rules. It does appear that the Government wants to standardize age ratings across different content exhibition mediums.”
Chandrima Mitra, Partner, DSK Legal added, “The age based certification of films has been discussed since the time of the Mudgal Committee. However with the recent abolition of the FCAT (Film Certification Appellate Tribunal) it is to be seen if these proposed certifications lead to increase in litigations and increase of the Court’s existing case loads.”
Meanwhile, legal experts also pointed out that the proposed anti-piracy provisions are in line with international practices such as those prevalent in countries like the United States, South Korea, Philippines, and United Kingdom.
Rahul Goel, Partner at AnantLaw added, “In 2019, the I&B Ministry proposed amendments to the Cinematograph Act to curb piracy affecting the media and entertainment industry. Owing to critical suggestions made by the Standing Committee on Information Technology (in 2020), the revised bill has been released for public comments. The Cinematograph Bill 2021 primarily addresses measures to curb piracy of films in India vide imposition of severe punishment including imprisonment of up to 3 years.”
Last week, the Ministry also notified amendments in the Cable TV Network Rules giving statutory recognition to self-regulatory bodies. “Cable Television Networks (Amendment) Rules 2021 replicates the three-tier grievance redressal mechanism for digital media as recently introduced under the IT Rules 2021. The Amendment provides for similar levels of self-regulation, a self-regulatory body, and an oversight mechanism of an inter-departmental committee,” Banerjee of Khaitan & Co pointed out.
Sources said self-regulatory bodies such as Broadcasting Content Complaint Council and News Broadcasting Standards Authority will now need to register with the I&B Ministry to gain statutory recognition.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
On its silver jubilee founders of Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing
After a bad patch, the FMCG major is back in the game reducing its pledged shares and prowling for ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Terms and conditions that don’t catch the eye in the policy document could come into play at the time of claim ...
As the benchmark indices await clear direction, tread with caution
These loans carry interest rates that are lower than a regular personal loan
Merger with Warner Media creates a formidable global content powerhouse
A writer longs to travel and be part of a mass of humanity united by a shared love for concert music
Kouchouseph Chittilappilly who sold 50 lakh shares recently to fund his philanthropy on wealth, success and ...
Marjane Satrapi’s cult comic ‘Persepolis’ on a young Iranian girl negotiating teenage in the midst of war has ...
Death was knocking on his door, but that did not deter the Kashmiri-American poet from delivering his final ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...