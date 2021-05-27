ICAR-CIBA develops seed production tech for Red Snapper fish

In a major boost to diversification of brackishwater aquaculture, the ICAR-Central Institute of Brackishwater Aquaculture (CIBA) has successfully developed seed production technology for the Red Snapper (Lutjanus argentemaculatus), a high-value fish.

Aquaculture experts have said that this achievement would help solve the major issue of lack of hatchery-produced quality seeds on consistent basis for rearing of the red snapper in the acquaculture environment, and would expand the scope for the brackishwater aquaculture ventures in India in the near future.

Due to its excellent meat quality and taste, there is high preference and consistent demand among consumers for this fish For both producers and buyers, it comes in a stable price range of ₹400/kg to ₹600/kg.

Locally known as Seppili (in Tamil) and Chembally (in Malayalam), the fish has immense potential for brackishwater aquaculture owing to its fast growth rate, easy adaptability to culture conditions, quick acceptance of artificial feed, pleasant appearance and good meat quality. It is an ideal candidate for different rearing systems, such as ponds, pens and cages. This species, which readily accepts formulated feed, can grow to a marketable size of 300-500 gm in less than six months, making this fish a farmer’s choice.

It took CIBA five years of research to develop the technology.

Earlier, the institute had developed the hatchery technology of sea bass, milkfish and grey mullet. “With this achievement, CIBA has introduced one more candidate species for brackishwater aquaculture diversification and sustainability,” said KK Vijayan, Director of CIBA. “Now, fish farmers have diversified options to choose their candidate species for aquaculture. This will help increase the domestic production through brackishwater aquaculture in the country,” he added.

Red Snapper is not very widely grown in India. That’s thanks to unavailability of hatchery-produced quality seeds on consistent basis for stocking in nurseries and grow-out systems. To correct this anomaly, CIBA put in great effort and developed this technology.

The first batch of fingerlings bred by CIBA was distributed to select fish farmers in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

“The farmers will grow the fingerlings at their respective farms and will return the selected brood stocks to CIBA on buy-back basis for further breeding in hatchery,” said Kailasam, who led the team of researchers that developed the technology. He hoped that private players would come forward to adopt this hatchery technology so that seed production can be scaled up.