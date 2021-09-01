ICMR to launch centralised portal

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) will soon launch a Web portal through which patients will be able to download RT-PCR test reports.
The centralised portal, which will be directly linked to the ICMR, is much needed after many reports surfaced about fake test certificates used by tourists at several places.
The portal will also be handy to end users as they will be able to check the authenticity of their tests. The user will have to enter the registered mobile number through which an OTP will be generated and after submitting that the certificate can be downloaded.
As this portal is based on a QR code reporting system, it will help the authorities in confirming the authenticity of the certificates.
“The Web portal will be accessible to users once the Health Ministry approves it. Hopefully, it will be launched this month. This is based on the QR code reporting system. It will be directly linked to the database of the ICMR,” an official told BusinessLine. There were instances when airport authorities and insurance companies rejected the test reports issued by test laboratories, said another source, explaining that this portal will help in checking the accuracy of the certificates.
At present, the CoWIN platform is used to book vaccine doses and download certificates.
The government is also working on a ‘vaccine breakthrough tracker’, through which it will be able to track those who have tested positive after getting their jabs.
“Right now we can easily trace how many people have got their vaccine doses. With the vaccine breakthrough tracker in place, it will be easier to track how many people got infected with Covid after getting inoculated,” said a source.
