IGL hikes CNG, PNG prices

Indraprastha Gas Ltd has announced a hike in the price of CNG in New Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Fatehpur, Hamirpur, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Karnal, Kaithal and Rewari.
Retail price of CNG in these markets will rise by 70 paise per kilogram, applicable from 6am on Tuesday.
The new consumer price is ₹43.4 per kg in Delhi and ₹49.08 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad. In Kanpur, Hamirpur & Fatehpur, the revised CNG price is ₹60.50 per kg while CNG price in Muzaffarnagar & Shamli is now ₹57.25 per kg. For the state of Haryana, the revised CNG price in Rewari would be ₹54.10 per kg, while it will be ₹51.38 per kg in Karnal & Kaithal.
The price hike is “to partially offset the impact on account of increase in its operational, manpower and fixed costs during Covid-19 pandemic,” IGL said in a statement. A joint venture (JV) between GAIL (India) Ltd, Bharat Petroleum and the government of NCT of Delhi, IGL refuels over 12 lakh vehicles in Delhi-NCR through a network of 560 CNG stations.
“Even after revision, the retail price of CNG in Delhi remains the lowest in the country,” the firm said. “This increase would have a marginal impact on the per km running cost of vehicles. For autos, the increase would translate to just over 2 paisa per km, for taxi it would be 4 paisa per km.“
IGL also announced a 91 paise hike in its domestic PNG prices, with effect from Tuesday. The consumer price of PNG to the households in Delhi has been raised to ₹28.41 per scm, while the applicable price of domestic PNG to households in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad would be ₹28.36 per scm.
In Rewari and Karnal, the applicable price of domestic PNG would now be ₹28.46 per scm. The revised PNG price in Muzzafarnagar, Shamli & Meerut would be Rs 32.67 per scm.
IGL supplies PNG to over 10 lakh households in Delhi and around 6 lakh households in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Muzzafarnagar, Karnal and Rewari.
