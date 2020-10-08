IIT-H launches B.Tech in Biomedical Engg

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Hyderabad) has launched a new B.Tech programme in Biomedical Engineering.

The students, who choose this stream, will be equipped with skills to design medical devices, develop 3D imagers and microscopes, crunch voluminous healthcare data and simulate and predict spread of epidemics,” an IIT-H statement has said.

“The programme will offer an advanced module in biomedical product design, entrepreneurship, regulatory affairs and clinical immersion,” BS Murty, Director of IIT-H, said.

The curriculum is designed around four verticals — bio-imaging and sensing, bio-mechanics, bio-materials and bio-intelligence.