IIT Madras-incubated start-up develops a portable hospital unit

Updated on July 16, 2020

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras-incubated start-up, Modulus Housing, has developed a portable hospital unit that can be installed anywhere within two hours by four people.

Called MediCAB, it is a decentralised approach to detect, screen, identify, isolate and treat Covid-19 patients in their local communities through these portable microstructures. It is foldable and is composed of four zones — a doctor’s room, an isolation room, a medical room/ward and a twin-bed ICU, maintained at negative pressure.

It has been launched recently in Kerala’s Wayanad district. The start-up is developing micro hospitals that can be deployed rapidly across the nation, says a press release from IIT-Madras.

Founded by two IIT alumni in 2018, Modulus Housing was supported by IIT-Madras Incubation Cell and has a vision to revolutionise housing through modular prefab structures.

This deployment in Kerala has been undertaken with grant funds from Habitat for Humanity’s Terwilliger Center for Innovation in Shelter. The start-up collaborated with Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, which provided inputs on the certifications and customisations necessary for the project, the release added.

