IIT Madras-incubated start-up Pi Beam unveils electric two-wheeler

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
IIT Madras-incubated start-up Pi Beam on Tuesday launched an electric two-wheeler that can charge faster than a smartphone and comes with a range of 50 km. Called ‘PiMo,’ the sustainable and affordably priced utility e-bike is targeted towards personal and commercial needs.
Priced at ₹30,000, PiMo does not require licence or registration and offers green and easy mobility on Indian roads. Nearly 90 per cent of PiMo’s product components, including the crucial batteries and controllers, are manufactured in India, thus being one of the few EVs in the local market to thoroughly embody the ‘Make in India’ spirit. Pi Beam aims to sell 10,000 vehicles by the end of next financial year (2021-22), says a company release.
PiMo was launched at the IIT Madras Research Park in the presence of cricketer Dinesh Karthik; Commissioner, Greater Chennai Corporation G Prakash; IIT Madras Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Director; Professor In-Charge, IIT Madras Research Park Ashok Jhunjhunwala and Pi Beam Electric CEO Visakh Sasikumar.
Sasikumar, an alumnus of IIT Madas, said these electric bikes will find their way through B2B applications such as food delivery, e-commerce delivery, shared mobility and much more. Around 90 per cent of the bike is designed and built in India, which brings out the true spirit of ‘Make in India’.
PiMo is positioned between an electric bicycle and entry-level electric scooter, offering a top speed of 25 kmph. Compared to the electric bicycle category, it provides higher travel range, and its ride comfort is far superior thanks to its dual suspension at the rear and larger and ergonomically designed seats. It also offers a ‘Battery Swapping’ Technology, through which a drained battery can be exchanged for a fully charged battery at designated locations.
Pi-Beam has already gained over 100 initial customers within weeks of opening pre-orders from customers across age groups, from both rural and urban geographies, the release said.
The PiMo utility bike is designed for people of all ages. School and college goers will find that PiMo is an upgrade from a pedalled bicycle, with the added bonus of not needing a driver’s licence.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
Nifty 50 February Futures (15,119) The Japanese benchmark index - Nikkei 225 has jumped 2.12 per cent to ...
Break of the resistance at 72.8 can take the rupee higher to 72.75 or 72.65; traders can then go long with ...
The recent strong rallies in Sensex and Nifty 50 have pushed them to new highs, but stay alert
Pandemic slows down conservation project aimed at protecting the endangered river fish
Having made deep inroads into the global metropolitan culture, ethnic cuisine has become a marker of the width ...
Adversity at work can make teams come closer and go the extra mile
A scenic part of the Himalayan landscape is now an image of death and destruction
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...