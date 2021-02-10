IIT Madras-incubated start-up Pi Beam unveils electric two-wheeler

IIT Madras-incubated start-up Pi Beam on Tuesday launched an electric two-wheeler that can charge faster than a smartphone and comes with a range of 50 km. Called ‘PiMo,’ the sustainable and affordably priced utility e-bike is targeted towards personal and commercial needs.

Priced at ₹30,000, PiMo does not require licence or registration and offers green and easy mobility on Indian roads. Nearly 90 per cent of PiMo’s product components, including the crucial batteries and controllers, are manufactured in India, thus being one of the few EVs in the local market to thoroughly embody the ‘Make in India’ spirit. Pi Beam aims to sell 10,000 vehicles by the end of next financial year (2021-22), says a company release.

PiMo was launched at the IIT Madras Research Park in the presence of cricketer Dinesh Karthik; Commissioner, Greater Chennai Corporation G Prakash; IIT Madras Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Director; Professor In-Charge, IIT Madras Research Park Ashok Jhunjhunwala and Pi Beam Electric CEO Visakh Sasikumar.

Sasikumar, an alumnus of IIT Madas, said these electric bikes will find their way through B2B applications such as food delivery, e-commerce delivery, shared mobility and much more. Around 90 per cent of the bike is designed and built in India, which brings out the true spirit of ‘Make in India’.

‘Battery Swapping’ Technology,

PiMo is positioned between an electric bicycle and entry-level electric scooter, offering a top speed of 25 kmph. Compared to the electric bicycle category, it provides higher travel range, and its ride comfort is far superior thanks to its dual suspension at the rear and larger and ergonomically designed seats. It also offers a ‘Battery Swapping’ Technology, through which a drained battery can be exchanged for a fully charged battery at designated locations.

Pi-Beam has already gained over 100 initial customers within weeks of opening pre-orders from customers across age groups, from both rural and urban geographies, the release said.

The PiMo utility bike is designed for people of all ages. School and college goers will find that PiMo is an upgrade from a pedalled bicycle, with the added bonus of not needing a driver’s licence.