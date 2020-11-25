In a parliamentary democracy, dialogue is the best way to prevent controversy: President

Your flight was cancelled but your boss thinks you are making it up
In a democratic system, dialogue is the best medium to prevent controversies, said President Ram Nath Kovind while inaugurating the 80th All India Presiding Officers’ Conference at Tent City in Kevadia in South Gujarat.
Expressing concern about the use of unparliamentary language or indiscipline by the elected members of the Parliament, the President stated that such actions hurt the people. “I believe that the citizens of India expect their elected representatives to maintain parliamentary dignity. Sometimes, when elected representatives use unparliamentary language or actions in the Parliament or in the Assemblies, it hurts the citizens.”
“It is imperative that harmony and coordination is maintained while working for a larger public interest... In a parliamentary democracy, the role of opposition is equally important as ruling party. Therefore, it is necessary to have coordination, harmony and fruitful dialogue among them,” he said in the inaugural address at the 2-day Conference.
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu stated that the three pillars of the democracy - Legislature, Executive and Judiciary need to operate in a coordinated way. “Unfortunately, there have been several instances of crossing the boundaries. Harmony lies in each organ doing its job without interfering into the domains of others. This has to be kept in mind by all the three,” he said.
The theme for this year’s Conference is “Harmonious Coordination between Legislature, Executive and Judiciary- Key to a Vibrant Democracy.” This year is also being celebrated as the centenary year of the Presiding Officers Conference, which was started in 1920.
The Governor of Gujarat, Acharya Devvrat; and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani among other dignitaries attended the conference at the Tent City in Kevadia at the feet of the tallest statue in the world - Statue of Unity - of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.
