In Chennai, Covid-19 cases soar, but so does recovery rate

Coronavirus has kept Chennai on tenterhooks over the last one month with the maximum number of cases reported while the situation in districts has improved considerably. An analysis of the virus spread in the city in the last 30 days shows that the total number of active cases increased over 13 times.

The number quadrupled from May 3 to May 13; doubled between May 13 and May 23; and rose by nearly 70 per cent in the last ten days.

The key reasons for the spread of the virus was attributed to participants in the the Tablighi Jamaat conclave held in Delhi in March returning and the crowds at the Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market. Government officials also maintain that the dense population in the city is also one of the reasons.

Five zones of Tiru-vi-ka Nagar; Royapuram; Teynampet; Kodambakkam and Tondiarpet contributed to over 60 per cent of the active cases with Royapuram being the worst affected.

However, the positive news is that the recovery rate has considerably improved in the last one month. On May 3, out of the total 1,257 active cases, only 226 recovered. However, as on June 3, out of the total 16,585, the recovery was nearly half at 8,506, the data said.

Though the number of deaths have increased to 139, the mortality rate is one of the lowest in the country.

Officials said while there was discipline among men in adopting the government restrictions in districts, it was lacking in the city. People thronged public places and assembled in large numbers without adhering to social distancing and wearing masks — two main reasons that spreads the virus.

The number will keep going up due to the increase in testing. However, there is nothing to worry as long as the recovery is good and the mortality rate is low, said medical experts who met Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami last week.