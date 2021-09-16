In-principle approval given to providing internet facilities in tribal areas for online classes: Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said in-principle approval has been given by the cabinet to the proposal to provide internet connectivity in tribal areas so children there can attend online classes.

Vijayan told a press conference that to facilitate internet connectivity, land will be given on lease to set up telecom towers.

VSAT technology

He also said in areas where towers cannot be put up or cables cannot be laid, internet facilities will be provided via very-small-aperture terminal (VSAT) technology.

VSAT is a is a two-way satellite ground station with a dish antenna used for narrow band and broadband data transmission and communications.

The CM also said that when internet cables are extended to tribal areas using infrastructure, like poles and other structures, of KSEB, PWD or local bodies, no charges would be levied by these authorities.