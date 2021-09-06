Hireathon: Kerala Startup Mission calls for registrations

Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) is organising a 16-day Hireathon from the last week of this month, providing a golden opportunity to those aspiring for a job in nascent firms, and to companies wanting to develop skills.

The September 25 to October 10 event is to be held under the K-DISC (Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council) as part of the Kerala Government’s 100-day action plan.

Registrations can be made on the Startup Mission website on or before September 20. No registrations are required for those who have already registered under the Kerala Knowledge Academy or ASAP (Additional Skill Acquisition Programme).

Job generating event

Hireathon envisages around 1,000 jobs for more than 300 start-ups. The event facilitates hassle-free recruitment, as candidates can bag a job after appearing in person, furnishing their educational qualifications and facing the interview.

Hireathon is billed as being among the most job-generating events in the start-up domain.

KSUM is the nodal agency of the Government of Kerala for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state.