Include Jagannath Temple, Sun Temple in ‘iconic tourist sites’ list: Pradhan urges Centre

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has urged the Centre to include Odisha’s Jagannath Temple and Konark Sun Temple in the proposed list of ‘iconic tourist sites’.

Pradhan wrote a letter to Culture and Tourism Minister (Independent Charge) Prahlad Singh Patel in this regard on July 25.

“Keeping in mind the paramount historical, cultural and religious importance of Konark’s Sun Temple and Puri’s Lord Jagannath Temple...I request your personal intervention for their inclusion in the list of iconic tourist sites,” he said.

The Centre has identified 17 sites in the country for development under the Iconic Tourist Sites Development Project.

The Petroleum Minister said Konark and Puri are among the holiest pilgrimage centres and tourist attractions in the state. “Along with Bhubaneswar, Puri and Konark form the ‘golden triangle’ of tourism in the state, attracting millions of visitors from across the globe,” he said in the letter.

Showcasing Odisha

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday launched the revamped website of Odisha Tourism, featuring the state’s handloom and handicraft products on the portal. It also forays into the concept of virtual reality or VR tourism.

“It has been our constant endeavour to showcase Odisha to the world. Tourism is amongst the most sustainable routes to maximising employment opportunities for our youth and ensuring shared prosperity through community participation,” Patnaik said.

Tourist arrivals in Odisha is growing at an “impressive” annual rate of over 9 per cent, he added.