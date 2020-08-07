Incubators, an important pillar for Aatmanirbhar Bharat

Start-up incubators will play an important role in not only shaping the destiny of the region in which they are located but also the destiny of the nation, according to Ramanan Ramanathan, Mission Director of Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) of NITI Aayog.

Inaugurating the Atal Innovation Centre (AIC) at Nitte in Udupi district of Karantaka through the virtual mode on Friday, he said incubators are meeting one of the important pillars that Aatmanirbhar Bharat is all about. “That is, how do we ensure that we leverage the demographic dividend of our country,” he said.

The country has around 1.3 billion people, more than 1.4 million schools, 10,500 engineering and related institutions, and 39,000 colleges spread across 715 districts. More than 150 million students will be entering into the work place over the next 5 to 10 years.

In this context, it is important to give these young students and budding innovators an opportunity to be able to exercise their creative potential, their thirst and passion for creating something new for solving an existing problem that they see, or for improvising upon a solution that they think is necessary in existing solutions that are already there.

He said that is where AIM is launching several initiatives to make this happen and to leverage the demographic dividend the country has.

Culture of innovation

Ramanathan said that AIM will set up world-class incubators across the country, in addition to promoting the culture of innovation in schools through Atal Tinkering Labs. These labs are going to create the next generation of budding innovators.

When they come out, they need the ability to work in an incubator to be able to create a start-up of their dream. These incubators that are being set up by AIM are going to fill that gap, he said.

NITI Aayog has set up an AIC under the Atal Innovation Mission scheme of the Union Government at Nitte Education Trust’s campus in Nitte village.

Speaking on the occasion, Vinay Hegde, Chancellor of Nitte (deemed-to-be university), thanked the NITI Aayog for its initiative to set up an AIC at Nitte.