India administers over 16 crore Covid vaccines

India has administered over 16 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As on May 5 at 7 am, 16,04,94,188 total doses of vaccines were administered. Of this, 13,00,44,455 are first doses and the rest (3,04,49,733).

14,84,989 people were inoculated in the last 24 hours. Of this, 7,80,066 people received their first jab while 7,04,923 got their second.

Among the States, Maharashtra has administered the highest number of first doses with 1,37,92,116 doses. It is followed by Rajasthan at 1,10,86,073 and Uttar Pradesh at 1,05,07,449.

In terms of second doses, Gujarat is ahead with 27,61,603 second doses administered so far in the State. It is followed by Maharashtra at 27,28,757 and West Bengal at 26,59,546.

Maharashtra is leading the overall vaccination drive with 1,65,20,873 total doses administered so far. It is followed by Rajasthan at 1,34,74,448 and Gujarat at 1,30,70,486.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is above 20.6 million. With 40,096 new active cases, the active caseload now stands at 34,87,229 The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 3,38,439 to 1,69,51,731. As many as 3780 new deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 2,26,188, as per the official data.