India started evacuating its nationals and others stranded in conflict-ridden Sudan with 278 people departing on Tuesday aboard an Indian Navy warship for Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah, the Foreign Ministry said.

Indian Navy officials stated that the mission deployed warship INS Sumedha for pulling out citizens stuck in Sudan.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, as well as Navy, shared photos of Indians on board the warship waiving tri-colour and appreciating the government’s gesture of pulling them out from the life threatening conflict zone.

About 3,000 Indians are believed to be stuck in Sudan since the fight broke out between the country’s Army and paramilitary forces.

“First batch of stranded Indians leave Sudan under Operation Kaveri. INS Sumedha with 278 people onboard departs Port Sudan for Jeddah,” Bagchi tweeted.

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar had earlier stated that ships and aircraft are on way to bring stranded Indians back. Five hundred of them had been moved to the Port of Sudan to put them on Indian warships as Jaishankar had stated that India is “committed to assist all our brethren in Sudan”.

Sudan's army and paramilitary unit Rapid Support Forces (RAF) are at war since April 15 to take control over the African nation. The gun battle has left more than 400 people dead and thousands others injured.