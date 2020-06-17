India-China stand-off: Modi calls all-party meet tomorrow

Finally, it was agreed that the overall situation would be handled in a responsible manner, and both sides would implement the disengagement understanding of June 6 sincerely, the release said. “Neither side would take any action to escalate matters and instead, ensure peace and tranquillity as per bilateral agreements and protocols,” it added.

Jaishankar pointed out to his counterpart that it was the Chinese side that sought to erect a structure in Galwan valley on India’s side of the LAC. “While this became a source of dispute, the Chinese side took pre-meditated and planned action that was directly responsible for the resulting violence and casualties,” said Jaishankar, according to an official release from the Ministry of External Affairs.

China also asked India to ensure that such incidents don’t happen again and action would be taken against those responsible.

On the other hand, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, in a telephonic conversation with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar, reportedly cautioned India against miscalculating the situation as his country was determined to protect its territory and sovereignty.

In a strong message to China on Wednesday, Modi said in an address that while India wanted to maintain peace, if provoked, it would retaliate strongly.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for an all-party meeting on Friday to discuss ways to tackle the mounting tension with China, as the two countries continued to engage in a blame-game for the violence at the disputed border in Galwan Valley on Monday night.

