India and China troops clashed on Friday along the Yangste river in Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday, leaving “minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides”.

The Indian Army has confirmed the fresh bout of face-off with Chinese PLA, which happened after the May 2020 clashes in Eastern Ladakh.

On December 9, “PLA troops contacted the LAC in Tawang sector, which was contested by own troops in a firm and resolute manner. This face-off led to minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides,” said the Army in a statement issued on Monday evening.

Highly placed sources stated the incident occured along the Yangtse river in Tawang sector. “Both sides immediately disengaged from the area. As a follow up of the incident, own Commander in the area held a flag meeting with his counterpart to discuss the issue in accordance with structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquility,” the Army stated.

According to the Army, certain areas along the LAC in Tawang sector have differing perception, wherein both sides patrol the area upto their claim lines. This has been the trend since 2006.

