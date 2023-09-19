India has rejected Canada’s allegations of the Indian government’s possible links with the assassination of a Sikh activist in Canada, terming them as “absurd and motivated”.

“We have seen and reject the statement of the Canadian Prime Minister in their Parliament, as also the statement by their Foreign Minister. Allegations of Government of India’s involvement in any act of violence in Canada are absurd and motivated,” said a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday.

Canada expelled a top Indian diplomat following Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s speech in Parliament on Monday where he stated there were “credible allegations” of the Indian government’s involvement in the killing of a prominent Sikh activist and Canadian citizen.

“Over the past number of weeks, Canadian security agencies have been actively pursuing credible allegations of a potential link between agents of the government of India and the killing of a Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar,” Trudeau said, adding that all necessary steps would be taken to hold the perpetrators of the murder to account.

India, in its statement, said similar allegations were made by the Canadian PM to his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, and they had been completely rejected.

