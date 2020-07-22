India gets close to 12 lakh Covid-19 cases; adds 37,724 new cases in 24 hours

Airports, airlines go a long way to convince flyers it’s safe to fly
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.With ...
India is nearing 12 lakh Covid-19 cases, two days after it recorded over 11 lakh cases. On Wednesday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated that up to 11,92,915 cases have been recorded since the start of the pandemic in February.
While 7,53,050 (63 per cent) persons got cured, another 28,732 persons have died.
India received the first tranche of 4,475 oxygen concentrators from Temasek Foundation, Singapore. The Foundation has offered to donate total of 20,000 oxygen concentrators to India. The remaining units will be received next month. The Indian Red Cross Society and Tata Trusts have coordinated the import of oxygen concentrators.
Ashwini Kumar Chaubey, Minister of State, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), said: “The oxygen concentrators are helpful for moderate cases of Covid-19 patients, who may require low oxygen support. They convert atmospheric air to therapeutic oxygen that has a concentration of 90 to 95 per cent.”
As the machine obviates the need for transportation and refilling of heavy oxygen cylinders, they can be placed in the wards where such patients are provided care, he said. These machines can be used at Covid Care Centres and the railway coaches that have been repurposed as Covid Care centres. He added that they are especially useful in remote areas, where logistical constraints may hinder the continuous supply of oxygen cylinders.
Up to 37,724 new cases were detected in the past 24 hours. Currently, there are up to 4,11,133 active infections. Despite over four lakh active infections, the MoHFW has maintained that there is no community transmission in the country. Rajesh Bhushan, officer on special duty, MoHFW, said: “The World Health Organisation leaves it up to the member states to declare whether it is community transmission or not. India has not yet declared this stage.”
The number of tests conducted on July 22 was over 3.43 lakh. Cumulative tests have crossed 1.47 crore.
On testing, VK Paul, Member, NITI Aayog, said: "We have already started testing over three lakh samples a day. We will bolster our capacities to now test five lakh samples a day, and later take this up to 10 lakh samples in a day."
The recovery rate has not improved for a week, as the number of new cases is rising steadily every day.
Even as the national average rate of recovery has been 63 per cent over the past week, places like Delhi and Ladakh have posted over 80 per cent recovery rates. Telangana, Haryana and Andaman Nicobar Islands have seen over 75 per cent patients recover, whereas Odisha, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and Rajasthan have over 70 per cent recovery rates, a press release by the MoHFW said.
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.With ...
Airlines worldwide were prepared for taxing times, but overcoming the pandemic may take longer than they ...
Chennai-based debt VC is looking to write larger cheques with its ₹1,000-cr second fund
Salesken uses artificial intelligence to offer real-time cues to salespersons
Contrary to the general belief, a Will need not necessarily be stamped or registered
Yes, if you are patient for the fruits and have the resources to weed out issues
While the features of plans offered are standardised, there is wide variation in pricing. Here’s some help to ...
Cyber insurance protects businesses and individuals against online risks such as data breach, identity theft ...
Theatres are shut and big releases a thing of the past. Entertainment in the lockdown era is helmed by ...
Black cricketing legends are shattering the uncomfortable silence around racism in the so-called gentleman’s ...
It is my eldest sister Indrani’s birthday. Perfect time for a quiz about sisters.Sister act1 Which Indian bird ...
The region’s rich musical tradition is the silver lining in an otherwise dark year
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...