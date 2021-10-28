India, Indonesia target $50-billion in bilateral trade over next six years

India and Indonesia have set an ambitious $50-billion target for bilateral trade over the next six years, said Agus P. Saptono, Consul General of the Republic of Indonesia, Mumbai.

Addressing a FICCI business delegation comprising mainly spices exporters and traders at Kochi, he said Indonesia has emerged as the second largest trading partner of India in the ASEAN region. It is an important market for Indian spice buyers and the main imported raw materials for value-add and re-export are cloves, pepper, cassia, ginger, turmeric, cardamom and spice oils. India is also a key importer of spices from Indonesia, he added.

Deepak L Aswani, Co-Chair, FICCI Kerala State Council said: “Kerala, the spice capital of India, has over 100 established organisations producing spices and exporting them to various destinations. More companies are engaged in import of spices raw materials and their value addition in spice blends, processed foods and for export or use in the domestic market”.

The meeting also discussed various issues connected with spices export and import between India and Indonesia and suggested steps to enhance business and co-operation between both the sides.