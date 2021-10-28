India, Indonesia target $50-billion in bilateral trade over next six years

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
India and Indonesia have set an ambitious $50-billion target for bilateral trade over the next six years, said Agus P. Saptono, Consul General of the Republic of Indonesia, Mumbai.
Addressing a FICCI business delegation comprising mainly spices exporters and traders at Kochi, he said Indonesia has emerged as the second largest trading partner of India in the ASEAN region. It is an important market for Indian spice buyers and the main imported raw materials for value-add and re-export are cloves, pepper, cassia, ginger, turmeric, cardamom and spice oils. India is also a key importer of spices from Indonesia, he added.
Deepak L Aswani, Co-Chair, FICCI Kerala State Council said: “Kerala, the spice capital of India, has over 100 established organisations producing spices and exporting them to various destinations. More companies are engaged in import of spices raw materials and their value addition in spice blends, processed foods and for export or use in the domestic market”.
The meeting also discussed various issues connected with spices export and import between India and Indonesia and suggested steps to enhance business and co-operation between both the sides.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Successful investing is built on a solid foundation of valuation. Here, we demystify enterprise value based ...
TPIN is a password without which you can’t sell stocks from demat a/c
Through a combination of interest accrual and mark-to-market impact
I have shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals and Wockhardt. Please give the long-term outlook for these two ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
There are weaknesses in its financial profile, but by retaining majority stake, the group has avoided ...
Value for many and money are the two pillars of Amul’s growth story
We require an ecosystem of technology and service providers, says EY’s Sreekanth Arimanithaya
How HR organisations are driving value in the face of double disruption
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...