India reported 201 new coronavirus infections, raising the tally to 4.46 crore, while the active cases increased to 3,397, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The death toll stands at 5,30,691 with one fatality reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am by the ministry stated. The daily positivity was recorded at 0.15 per cent and the weekly positivity at 0.14 per cent.

A total of 90.97 crore tests for the detection of Covid-19 have been conducted so far, with 1,36,315 tests being undertaken in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections. The national Covid-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, it said.

An increase of 17 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 case count in a span of 24 hours, the ministry said. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,42,791, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

India has so far recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,76,879) Covid-19 cases.

According to the ministry's website, 220.04 crore doses of coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 inoculation drive.

India's Covid-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakhs on August 23, 40 lakhs on September 5 and 50 lakhs on September 16. It went past 60 lahks on September 28, 70 lakhs on October 11, crossed 80 lahks on October 29, 90 lakhs on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore cases on May 4, 2021, three crore on June 23 and four crore cases on January 25 this year.

