India reports 10,197 Covid cases with 301 deaths today

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
India reported 10,197 daily Covid cases on Wednesday with 301 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am, as per the Health Ministry data. The cases are marginally higher than the previous day’s cases of 8,865 with Kerala contributing to more than 50 per cent of the infections at 5,516 followed by Maharashtra at 886,West Bengal at 819 and Tamil Nadu at 789.
It is to be noted that the weekly positivity rate stood at 0.96 per cent on Wednesday, remaining less than 2 per cent for the last 54 days and the daily positivity rate was at 0.82 per cent. The daily positivity rate remained below 2 per cent for the last 44 days and below 3 per cent for 79 consecutive days.
Besides this, the active caseload stood at 1,28,555, lowest in the 527 days. Active cases presently constituted 0.37 per cent of the country's total positive cases, which is lowest since March 2020. A spike in active cases was noticed in 15 States including Assam, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir.
Meanwhile, India administered 68.77 lakh vaccine doses on Wednesday till 7:00 pm aggregating to 114.14 crore shots administered so far. Further, the Government informed Wednesday that more than 20.91 crore Covid vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.
Covid Table:
Cases
Active cases
Discharged
Deaths
Total
Single Day
-(2,238)
12,134
301
10,197
Till Now
1,28,555
3,38,73,890
4,64,153
3,44,66,598
Source: Health Ministry
Till 8:00 am on Wednesday
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
This Children’s Day, help your child take that first step towards financial awareness. Here are some ways to ...
A strong follow-through rise above the near-term resistances is needed to negate a fall-back
Asymmetric payoff for these contracts strengthen their use case
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
In Baker’s Dozen, Arun Hariharan tells understated little tales that have chilling endings
McCall Smith is a master storyteller and employs his gentle, unfussy writing style to weave another feel-good ...
Chef-entrepreneur Anahita Dhondy’s memoir-cum-cookbook, The Parsi Kitchen, is a flavoursome and satiating read
The author says the wisdom used in business can be applied to ensure a high quality of life
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...