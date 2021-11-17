India reports 10,197 Covid cases with 301 deaths today

India reported 10,197 daily Covid cases on Wednesday with 301 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am, as per the Health Ministry data. The cases are marginally higher than the previous day’s cases of 8,865 with Kerala contributing to more than 50 per cent of the infections at 5,516 followed by Maharashtra at 886,West Bengal at 819 and Tamil Nadu at 789.

It is to be noted that the weekly positivity rate stood at 0.96 per cent on Wednesday, remaining less than 2 per cent for the last 54 days and the daily positivity rate was at 0.82 per cent. The daily positivity rate remained below 2 per cent for the last 44 days and below 3 per cent for 79 consecutive days.

Besides this, the active caseload stood at 1,28,555, lowest in the 527 days. Active cases presently constituted 0.37 per cent of the country's total positive cases, which is lowest since March 2020. A spike in active cases was noticed in 15 States including Assam, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, India administered 68.77 lakh vaccine doses on Wednesday till 7:00 pm aggregating to 114.14 crore shots administered so far. Further, the Government informed Wednesday that more than 20.91 crore Covid vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.

Covid Table:

Cases Active cases Discharged Deaths Total Single Day -(2,238) 12,134 301 10,197 Till Now 1,28,555 3,38,73,890 4,64,153 3,44,66,598

Source: Health Ministry

Till 8:00 am on Wednesday