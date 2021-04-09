India reports 1.32 lakh daily Covid19 cases, records a new high for 3rd consecutive day

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
India reported the highest daily Covid-19 cases on Friday since the breakout of the pandemic last year. This is the third consecutive day when the country reported the sharpest rise in the new pandemic cases, pushing the Friday tally to 1,31,968 infections till 8 am ( for last 24 hours). India’s total cases now stand at 13,06,05,42 of which total recoveries are 11,913,292; active cases are at 9,79,608 and the death toll has increased to 1,67,642 with 780 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.
The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 9 crore on Thursday with 9,40,96,689 shots given till 8 pm. Total of 34,73,083 vaccine shots were given on Thursday till 8 pm. These include 89,74,122 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 54,48,206 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 98,09,525 Frontline Workers (FLWs) (1st dose), 45,41,636 FLWs (2nd dose), 2,59,55,762 for over 45 years old to 59 years old (1st dose), 5,20,339 for over 45 years old to 59 years old (2nd dose), 3,74,95,435 for above 60 years (dose) and 13,51,664 for above 60 years (2nd dose).
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged the States to conduct proactive testing and strengthen governance for next two to three weeks in the wake of second wave of Covid pandemic. He asked all states to organise ‘Tika Utsav’ between April 11 and April 14 so that maximum number of people can be inoculated. He said there is a need to ramp up testing so that case positivity ratio could be brought down below 5 per cent.
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The Spanish flu (1918) devastated a port city like Mumbai. Could the lessons help as we brace for a second ...
Though the number is still woefully small, the good news is that more Indian companies are auditing their ...
Post-pandemic, airlines may have to combine punctuality with heightened passenger services, including safety, ...
Reading continuation chart parttern will tell you
The NSC, PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi are good options
Banks will revert to old NPA reporting format, which may impact their financials
Await cues from global market for further direction
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
Mallika Srinivasan is the first person from the private sector to head the all-powerful PESB. Will she ring in ...
Understanding a raga and its philosophical and emotional universe is a daunting task. Author Amit Chaudhuri ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...