India reports 38,949 cases on Friday with 542 deaths

India reported 38,949 daily Covid cases on Friday with 542 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am, as per the Health Ministry data. Recovery rate increased to 97.28 per cent with 40,026 patients recovering during the last 24 hours. It is to be noted that the weekly positivity rate remained below 5 per cent, currently at 2.14 per cent and the daily positivity rate stood at 1.99 per cent, less than 3 per cent for 25 straight days.

Cumulatively, India reported 3,10,26,829 infections of which the total active cases were 4,30,422, those who recovered were 3,01,83,876 and the death toll was 4,12,531, as per the data. Meanwhile, among all the States, Kerala reported the highest cases at 13,773 followed by Maharashtra at 8,010. Also, it is noteworthy that Maharashtra is the only State which recorded more than 100 daily deaths at 170, followed by Kerala at 100. Also, India conducted 19,55,910 tests in the previous day with the cumulative of 44 crore tests done so far.

India administered 39,53,43,767 vaccine doses with 38,78,078 shots given in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am. Also, the Government informed that more than 41.10 crore vaccines doses at 41,10,38,530 have been provided to States/UTs so far, through all sources and a further 52,90,640 doses are in the pipeline, of which, the total consumption including wastages is 38,58,75,958 doses. Also, more than 2.51 crore doses at 2,51,62,572 are still available with the States/UTs and private hospitals to be administered.