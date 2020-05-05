India reports 3,900 new Covid-19 cases and 195 fatalities in last 24 hours

Digital divide will hurt girls
As many as 3,900 new Covid-19 cases and 195 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, the biggest spike in a single day, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. It also said that some states were not reporting cases in a timely manner, which is now being addressed.
Addressing the daily briefing on the Covid-19 situation in the country, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry, said that the total number of cases stands at 46,433 and the death toll at 1,568.
“We are dealing with an infectious disease. Thus, timely reporting of cases and their management is very crucial and gaps in these areas were noted in some states, which after due persuasion are being addressed,” Agarwal said.
The Ministry said 1,020 Covid-19 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of those cured to 12,726, a recovery rate of 27.41 per cent.
“We are very comfortable in terms of managing Covid-19 as of now, but any laxity at the field level may have consequences,” he said.
Asserting that it is important to trace each and every contact of Covid-19 positive patients, Agarwal said that conducting surveillance for Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and influenza like illness (ILI) symptoms in facilities in containment zones and otherwise, yields very valuable data and guides further action.
The lockdown has yielded very positive results, doubling time of cases has improved from 3.4 days before lockdown to 12 days now, he said, adding that it is important to sustain the momentum.
Some government schools in Maharashtra are sending online activities to children through WhatsApp and other ...
