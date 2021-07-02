India reports 46,617 Covid cases on Friday with 853 casualties

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
India reported 46,617 cases on Friday with 853 fatalities in the last 24 hours till 8:00 AM, the Health Ministry data showed. Among all the States, Kerala registered the highest Covid cases at 12,868, followed by Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu at 9,915 and 4,481 infections respectively. The cumulative cases stood at 3,04,58,251 of which the active caseload stood at 5,09,637, recovered cases were 2,95,48,302 and the death toll was 4,00,312.
It is to be noted that Maharashtra, Kerala and Tamil Nadu registered more than 100 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8:00 AM at 252, 124 and102 respectively.
Meanwhile, 59,384 patients recovered during the last 24 hours with daily recoveries continuing to outnumber the daily new cases for the 50th consecutive day. The recovery rate has increased to 97.01 per cent.
In addition, the weekly positivity rate remained below 5 per cent, currently at 2.57 per cent and the daily positivity rate at 2.48 per cent, less than 5 per cent for 25 straight days. Also, the total tests conducted stood at 18,80,026 aggregating to 41.42 crore tests conducted so far.
Furthermore, India administered 34,00,76,232 vaccine doses with 42,64,123 shots given in the last 24 hours till 8:00 AM.
Also, the government informed that more than 33.63 crore vaccine doses at 33,63,78,220 have been provided so far, through its free of cost channel and its direct state procurement category. Of this, the total consumption, including wastages is 33,73,22,514 doses, as per the data.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Part-ownership of realty, US stocks, vehicles, equipment, et al, is possible, but there are drawbacks too
Besides macro indicators, weakening rupee and heating up WTI crude oil need a close watch
A fresh rise is still possible with strong supports at 91.50 and 91.20 on the dollar index
Fixed deposits in a company/NBFC are unsecured borrowings
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
The Chennai-based publishing house marks its silver jubilee with virtual hangout, audio books and stories from ...
Jamshed Singh Kapoor is on the streets every day, quietly feeding Nagpur’s poor, in his battle against hunger ...
Actor Neena Gupta on lacking confidence, making mistakes and why she masked names in her memoir
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...