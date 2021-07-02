India reports 46,617 Covid cases on Friday with 853 casualties

India reported 46,617 cases on Friday with 853 fatalities in the last 24 hours till 8:00 AM, the Health Ministry data showed. Among all the States, Kerala registered the highest Covid cases at 12,868, followed by Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu at 9,915 and 4,481 infections respectively. The cumulative cases stood at 3,04,58,251 of which the active caseload stood at 5,09,637, recovered cases were 2,95,48,302 and the death toll was 4,00,312.

It is to be noted that Maharashtra, Kerala and Tamil Nadu registered more than 100 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8:00 AM at 252, 124 and102 respectively.

Meanwhile, 59,384 patients recovered during the last 24 hours with daily recoveries continuing to outnumber the daily new cases for the 50th consecutive day. The recovery rate has increased to 97.01 per cent.

In addition, the weekly positivity rate remained below 5 per cent, currently at 2.57 per cent and the daily positivity rate at 2.48 per cent, less than 5 per cent for 25 straight days. Also, the total tests conducted stood at 18,80,026 aggregating to 41.42 crore tests conducted so far.

Furthermore, India administered 34,00,76,232 vaccine doses with 42,64,123 shots given in the last 24 hours till 8:00 AM.

Also, the government informed that more than 33.63 crore vaccine doses at 33,63,78,220 have been provided so far, through its free of cost channel and its direct state procurement category. Of this, the total consumption, including wastages is 33,73,22,514 doses, as per the data.