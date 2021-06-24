India reports 54,069 Covid infections on Thursday

Building equity using the integrity screen
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
India reported 54,069 Covid cases on Thursday, slightly higher than the previous day’s infections of 50,848. The daily Covid casualties stood at 1,321 taking the total number of deaths to 3,91,981 so far, according to the Health Ministry. Cumulatively, India reported 3,00,82,778 cases of which the active caseload was at 6,27,057, lower by 16,137 infections than Wednesday.
According to the Health Ministry, India reported cumulative recoveries of 2,90,63,740 so far and in the last 24 hours 68,885 patients recovered. The daily recoveries continued to surpass the daily fresh cases for the 42nd consecutive day and the recovery rate further expanded to 96.61 per cent.
Also read: Delta variant now reported in 85 countries globally: WHO
Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate remained below 5 per cent at 3.04 per cent and the daily positivity rate was at 2.91 per cent, less than 5 per cent for 17 straight days. Also, India conducted 18,59,469 tests and the testing capacity substantially ramped up to 39.78 crore tests.
India commenced the new phase of universalisation of Covid vaccination from June 21 and it administered 64,89,599 shots in the last 24 hours. Cumulatively, the country has administered 30,16,26,028 vaccine doses so far. In the age group of 18-44, India administered the first dose of Covid vaccine to 7,06,62,665 beneficiaries and 15,02,078 beneficiaries received their second Covid shots.
