India reports 8,439 Covid cases on Wednesday with 195 deaths

The Shah of Mahindra
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
India reported 8,439 Covid cases on Wednesday with 195 deaths till 8:00 am, as per Health Ministry data. The cases are marginally higher than the previous day’s infections of 6,822. The cumulative death toll due to Covid stood at 4.73 lakh in the country. Meanwhile, no fresh Omicron cases have been added so far. Total Omicron cases are 23 at present in the country.
More than 70% of 45+ group have got 2 shots
Kerala contributed the majority of the Covid cases at 4,656 followed by Tamil Nadu at 710 and Maharashtra at 699.
The daily positivity rate on Wednesday stood at 0.70 per cent, less than 2 per cent for the last 65 days and the weekly positivity rate was at 0.76 per cent, less than 1 per cent for the last 24 days. In addition, during the previous day, the country conducted 12.13 lakh Covid tests, taking it to a total of 65.06 crore tests done so far.
Covid positive: Three Indian passengers from UK, Netherlands, Zimbabwe admitted in LNJP Hospital
Meanwhile, India administered 73.62 lakh vaccine doses till 8:00 am, taking it to a total of 129 crore vaccinations done so far, as per the Health Ministry data. The Government informed Wednesday that more than19.19 crore Covid vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs, to be administered.
Covid table:
Cases
Active cases
Discharged
Deaths
Total
Single Day
-(1,281)
9,525
195
8,439
Till Now
93,733
3,40,89,137
4,73,952
3,46,56,822
Source: Health Ministry
Till 8:00 am on Wednesday
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
How Electrosteel, Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel, Monnet Ispat & Energy, and Bhushan Power and Steel have been ...
Microsoft expands development centre in Noida
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The longer your debt MF holding period, the higher will be the real indexation benefit, and vice versa
Broader view for benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 remains bearish with strong resistances ahead
Owning a fraction of a real estate must be approached with caution
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
For young Meher, living in Dharavi meant a life full of possibilities. But as Covid-19 cases in the Mumbai ...
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...