India reports 8,439 Covid cases on Wednesday with 195 deaths

India reported 8,439 Covid cases on Wednesday with 195 deaths till 8:00 am, as per Health Ministry data. The cases are marginally higher than the previous day’s infections of 6,822. The cumulative death toll due to Covid stood at 4.73 lakh in the country. Meanwhile, no fresh Omicron cases have been added so far. Total Omicron cases are 23 at present in the country.

More than 70% of 45+ group have got 2 shots

Kerala contributed the majority of the Covid cases at 4,656 followed by Tamil Nadu at 710 and Maharashtra at 699.

Vaccine availability

The daily positivity rate on Wednesday stood at 0.70 per cent, less than 2 per cent for the last 65 days and the weekly positivity rate was at 0.76 per cent, less than 1 per cent for the last 24 days. In addition, during the previous day, the country conducted 12.13 lakh Covid tests, taking it to a total of 65.06 crore tests done so far.

Meanwhile, India administered 73.62 lakh vaccine doses till 8:00 am, taking it to a total of 129 crore vaccinations done so far, as per the Health Ministry data. The Government informed Wednesday that more than19.19 crore Covid vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs, to be administered.

Covid table:

Cases Active cases Discharged Deaths Total Single Day -(1,281) 9,525 195 8,439 Till Now 93,733 3,40,89,137 4,73,952 3,46,56,822

Source: Health Ministry

Till 8:00 am on Wednesday