India reports lowest Covid cases in nearly two months at 1.2 lakh

India reported less than 2 lakh cases at 1,20,529 on Saturday, lowest in nearly two months, the Health Ministry data showed. This is also the ninth straight day when the country reported less than 2 lakh cases. Cumulatively, India reported 2,86,94,879 infections of which 15,55,248 were the active cases, those who recovered were 2,67,95,549 and the death toll was 3,44,082.

It is to be noted that India’s active caseload is also below 20 lakhs for five successive days. A net decline of 80,745 is witnessed in the last 24 hours and active cases are now only 5.42 per cent of the country's total positive cases. Besides this, daily recoveries continue to surpass the daily new infections for the 23rd consecutive day. 1,97,894 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a total of 20,84,421 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am in the country and cumulatively India has conducted over 36.1 crore tests at 36,11,74,142 so far. Also, the weekly positivity rate is currently at 6.89 per cent while the daily positivity rate stands at 5.78 per cent on Saturday. It has remained less than 10 per cent for 12 consecutive days now.

In addition, India administered 22,78,60,317 vaccines in the country with 36,50,080 vaccine doses given in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am. In the phase-3 vaccination drive for 18-44 age group, India inoculated the first dose to 2,59,69,460 beneficiaries and the second dose to 1,19,137 people.