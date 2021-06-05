TN CM Stalin extends lockdown till June 14

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday extended the lockdown in the State for one more week with two sets of relaxations - one for 11 hotspot districts and the rest of Tamil Nadu. It will be in force till June 14. The present lockdown ends at 6 AM on June 7 a state government press release said.
While the daily coronavirus cases have been on the decline in the State, districts like Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Erode, Sales, Karur, Namakkal, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladurai continue to see higher number of cases. In these districts standalone provision stores, groceries, meat/fish stalls will be allowed to open from 6 AM to 5 PM. Road side fruit and flower vendors will be allowed to sell their products from 6 AM to 5 PM.
Other districts will enjoy more relaxations. Security agencies, housekeeping in apartments can operate with e-registration. Electricians, plumbers and motor technicians are allowed to work from from 6 AM to 5 PM. The government has allowed automobile mechanic shops, electrical goods, hardware stores, stationary shops and automobile spares to be open from 6 AM to 5 PM. Taxi/auto can operate with e-registration, the release said.
