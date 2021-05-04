India reports more than 3.5 lakh Covid-19 cases for 7th straight day on Tuesday

India’s daily new Covid-19 infections continued to be in excess of 3.5 lakh for the seventh straight day on Tuesday at 3,57,229 . Daily Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours to 8 AM on Tuesday came in at 3,449 , official data showed.

Cumulatively, the coronavirus infection cases stood at 2,02,82,833, of which active cases were 34, 47,133 and recovered were 1,66,13,292. The death toll was 2,22,408 till 8:00 AM Tuesday.

Meanwhile, India administered 15,89,32,921 anti-Covid shots, with 17,08,390 jabs given in a single day till 8:00 AM Tuesday.

The government has widened the scope of vaccination drive under its phase 3 strategy so that all the adults could get themselves immunised against the deadly virus. So far, the government has vaccinated 4.06 lakh beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group.

“4,06,339 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of Covid vaccine across 12 States/UT. These are Chhattisgarh (1025), Delhi (40,028), Gujarat (1,08,19]]1), Haryana (55,565), Jammu and Kashmir (5,587), Karnataka (2,353), Maharashtra (73,714), Odisha (6,802), Punjab (635), Rajasthan (76,151), Tamil Nadu (2,744) and Uttar Pradesh (33,544),” the Health Ministry said Tuesday.

Total Covid tests conducted in the previous day stood at 16.63 lakh. Interestingly, the highest number of tests were done on May 1 since April 22 and from there a sloping trend can be seen till Sunday.

It is to be noted that, according to the Health Ministry, infections are showing a decreasing trend in some States including, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Punjab, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi in terms of daily coronavirus cases. However, at the same time it also cautioned against making any analysis at this point in time as these are very early signs.

The national recovery rate is 81.91 per cent, with 3,20,289 recoveries being reported in the last 24 hours. Ten states account for 73.14 per cent of the new recoveries, as per the government data.